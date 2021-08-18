STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Those who disturb peace should be identified, punished: Delhi top cop Rakesh Asthana on 2020 riots

Asthana made his first visit to northeast Delhi after assuming the charge of police chief for a programme -- 'Ummeed- A step together, towards a better tomorrow'.

Published: 18th August 2021 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana along with IPS officer Mukesh Chander launches a book

Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana along with IPS officer Mukesh Chander launches a book. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: People who disturb peace and harmony should be identified and punished according to law, Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said on Wednesday during his visit to northeast Delhi which was hit by communal riots last year.

Asthana said this at a programme -- 'Ummeed-A step together, towards a better tomorrow' -- on the theme of communal harmony.

It was his first visit to northeast Delhi after assuming the charge of police chief.

"I was not in Delhi Police when the riots took place. But being a police officer, it was very sad for me to hear about it. It was regrettable that this kind of problem arose in a city like Delhi, where people had almost forgotten riots."

"No community or religion is bad. People who follow religion are not bad. But in every community, there are some people whom we call anti-social elements and because of them the atmosphere gets vitiated," Asthana said.

The programme attended by the Delhi Police commissioner was organised by the northeast district police at Shyam Lal College.

ALSO READ| Delhi HC asks if any challenge to Rakesh Asthana's appointment as police chief pending anywhere

"We should try to identify such people in our society and punish them according to the law. Whatever peace has been established in this area, it is due to such programmes. It was established because of such people who believe that violence has no place in the society," he said.

Asthana said that although police are trained to tackle all sorts of law and order and other issues, it cannot achieve effectiveness without support from society.

Highlighting the need for harmony, Asthana stated, "We live in an age of technology and economic progress can be attained only in a peaceful environment. We should all strive to live together in harmony."

Hailing 'Ummeed' as an initiative to strengthen common cord of togetherness and mutual trust between communities in order to live peacefully in the spirit of coexistence, Asthana said that there was no place for violence in society as India was known for unity in diversity.

He also assured full cooperation from police in establishing such community initiatives and in organising social programmes that strengthen unity and integrity of the nation.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020 after violence between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and its protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

In the riots, the Delhi Police lost head constable Ratan Lal (42).

Lal's wife was felicitated by Asthana at the event.

The police personnel who were injured in the recent encounter at Khajuri Khas, in which two wanted criminals were killed, were also rewarded by the police chief.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rakesh Asthana Delhi Riots 2020 Delhi riots Delhi violence Delhi Police Ummeed
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp