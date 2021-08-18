Vlogging to fund street vendors

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

Nikhil Chawla is one of the first video-food bloggers in India, with HMM (his food blog) now having a pan-India presence, with its YouTube channel alone having close to some 300 million views.And he has been using that clout to do his bit for the ailing restaurant industry, with special attention being paid to street vendors. He has been extensively promoting the most vulnerable of the country’s F&B community through his videos and actively raising funds for various street vendors and other society servers across Delhi-NCR and India.

“From June 2020, HMM has been into reviving the food space. We have done one free promotion for all the places which maintained hygienic standards. This includes big names such as Nando’s to Uncle Ande Wala’s stall in Vikaspuri,” he says, adding, “I have been covering street vendors, both popular and unknown ones, for almost 10 years now, and since the first lockdown to now, I still get regular calls from people I have visited, or their peers, asking for help, and it really has hit me hard.”

His team of nine, the majority of whom are in the Capital, actively seek out vendors they know of or have heard about to see how they can help. “Apart from promoting them and setting up fundraising pages for them, we also help them figure out delivery options, and I insist they stick to the most strict hygienic practices. I tell them, agar log safe nahin feel karenge, woh kyun aayenge aapke paas? (If you don’t make customers feel safe, why will they come to you?)”

Among the other vendors they have helped are Rajni Sardana, known as the Biryani lady of Rohini, and Sarita Kashyap. “After our video, Kashyap, who’s now affectionately called Rajma Chawal lady (we gave her this name) in Paschim Vihar, collected lot of money. Sadly one of the people we helped, famously known as Jeep Wale Sardarji, died due to ill health. We have also helped Urooz from Noida — she is a trans person who runs a café there. And while things are not great for her still, I can safely say that we have helped improve her situation.”

Overall, Chawla and his blog have raised close to a Rs 1 crore for vendors pan-India since the pandemic began, an amount which also includes funds raised for and sent to natural disasters like the Bihar floods last year.

“HMM was started as a Facebook Page way back in 2013 when the social media behemoth’s timeline was still evolving and it began using a different algorithm altogether to curate relevant content for its users. That’s when I also began creating food videos for YouTube, which really took off,” he recalls, concluding, “I may not be the largest food-video channel in India anymore, but I am still the first.”