When the Tricolour becomes the muse

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiated by the government to celebrate 75 years of independence, the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is organising a week-long TriColour Fest that kicked off on August 15.Dr Sarah Hussain, HOD, Tourism and Hospitality Management, says, “We have kept five activities — beverage, food delight, rangoli, face painting, and T-shirt painting — with tricolour as the theme for students to showcase their creativity.”

Entries for this online event will be accepted till August 21 midnight. “Students should upload their entries to Google classroom, which would later be judged appropriately. We have received 50 registrations so far, which includes students from architecture, biotechnology, BEd, engineering, fine arts, and other departments,” she adds.

Students have to shoot a one-minute video in time-lapse to show their creation. “The student will have to feature in the video to authenticate the entry,” says Dr Hussain.One person can participate in two activities. She says, “We will call experts in different fields to judge the entries and three winners will be announced in each category. As it is not possible to taste the eatables and drinks, these will be judged on the basis of their aesthetic appeal.”

Students are equally excited about participating in the event. Shaheen Bagh resident Ayesha Parveen, who is in BHM semester 5, has already created her entry for the food section. “I love to cook and bake, and have made a tricolour cake. I am just waiting for the Google link to upload my video. This event helped me read and research a lot that added to my knowledge,” she feels. Tashmeen Saima, a student of tourism and travel management, will try her hands at making a tricolour biryani. “I don’t want to lose any chance to participate in any activity organised by the university. For me, it’s a way of showing love for my country,” adds Saima, 20.

Students feel in such difficult times, when everybody is at home, it’s an opportunity to showcase their talent. Namoor Iqbal, a resident of Noida, who is in third year of Bachelors of Hotel Management will prepare a tricolour cheesecake. “Most of my friends are participating in food, beverage and rangoli sections,” she adds.