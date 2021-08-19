STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

35-year-old woman raped in Delhi, two arrested

She reported the incident to police on August 16 and based on her complaint, the two men were arrested on the same day, an officer said.

Published: 19th August 2021 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHO: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men inside a car in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said on Thursday.

The woman was brought to the city on August 16 by the men on the pretext of a job.

They are all from Surajpur in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, according to police.

She reported the incident to police on August 16 and based on her complaint, the two men were arrested on the same day, an officer said.

The victim's statement has been recorded and she has undergone medical examination as well as counselling, he said.

The officer said that based on the woman's complaint and her medical examination report, a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 376 D (gangrape) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

During inquiry, the woman named one of the accused and gave police the registration number of the car, he said.

On the basis of the car's registration number, a police team traced the men, the officer said.

They have been sent to judicial custody and the vehicle has been seized, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Rape crime against woman
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp