STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AIIMS trauma centre likely to partially restart soon

The Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre (JPNAT) will partially resume normal services soon, sources in the AIIMS confirmed.

Published: 19th August 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Delhi

AIIMS (Photo | EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre (JPNAT) will partially resume normal services soon, sources in the AIIMS confirmed. A meeting was called by the Director of AIIMS with faculty members two days ago when a decision was taken to restart trauma centre as Covid-19 cases have gone down marginally.

“Trauma centre will soon resume partially and a circular in this regard could be expected anytime. Three wards and operation tables and one ICU will be opened soon. Hope this will enable the departments to fasten surgeries per day,” said a doctor who didn’t wish to be named.

Routine outpatients and non-emergency surgeries were suspended at AIIMS in March 2020, when India went into the first lockdown. Emergency services were shifted to the main AIIMS and the trauma centre was turned into a dedicated facility for Covid-19 patients.

Last week the resident doctors’ association had written to the director requesting to restart the trauma centre as 90 per cent beds were lying unutilised. RDA had also stated that suspension of trauma services also impacted their learning process.

Senior members had also raised concern over emergency trauma services being affected due to non-availability of emergency beds. The resident doctors claimed that only 20 to 30 patients had been in the JPNATC Covid-19 facility for the last 1.5 months, which is just 10 per cent of the occupancy. But the whole building (7 storeys) remains  blocked and because of this trauma patients are unable to get timely treatment, the doctors said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS Delhi AIIMS Delhi reopen
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp