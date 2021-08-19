Annual Thai film fest back this weekend

By Express News Service

After a gap of two years, the Royal Thai Embassy in Delhi unveils the fourth edition of its annual fest, Namaste Thailand Film Festival 2021. The festival will showcase 10 popular films in the categories of drama, romance, comedy, thriller, and documentaries, on the online platform, Festival Scope, from August 20-22.

The Royal Thai Embassy spokesperson says, “This annual film festival made its debut in 2017 on the 70th anniversary of Thailand-India diplomatic relations. This festival marks the celebration of friendship between the two countries. We received an overwhelming response for the three previous editions held in 2017 (India Habitat Centre), 2018 (Siri Fort Auditorium), and 2019 (PVR Select Citywalk).”

But this year, viewers need to register themselves on the website as there are a limited number of 1,000 entries per film. “Though we are hosting the festival online due to the pandemic, we believe it brings the festival closer to people - they can watch it from the comfort of their home and at a time that is suitable to them,” the spokesperson adds.

Viewers can enjoy the films round-the-clock, and also win exciting prizes by participating in the contests on the embassy’s social media pages. Selected films will be screened in Thai with English subtitles, displaying the diverse Thai culture and tradition, while portraying folklores as well as universal tales of friendship, love, companionship and yearning.

Participating Films