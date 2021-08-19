STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP protests over desecration of Ranjit Singh statue at Lahore fort

“India will never tolerate anything like this. In fact, people with such fundamentalist mentality should never be spared and punished.

Published: 19th August 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

BJP supporters protest outside Pakistan High Commission

BJP supporters protest outside Pakistan High Commission | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Adesh Gupta, local unit chief on Wednesday protested near Pakistan High Commission against desecration of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue installed at Lahore fort. 

Gupta said that the incident indicated the fundamentalist mentality of people in Pakistan which India could never tolerate. He said that desecration is violation of international norms and rules. He demanded a ban on the organisation involved in the vandalism. 

“India will never tolerate anything like this. In fact, people with such fundamentalist mentality should never be spared and punished. The outfit behind this act should be immediately banned,” he said. The Delhi BJP leader stated that the party believes in brotherhood and humanity. Our country has no place for people with fundamentalist and extremist mentality. 

The protestors were detained by the Delhi Police and not allowed to proceed towards the high commission. The protestors earlier submitted a memorandum demanding strict action and arrest of culprits involved in vandalism. Along with the youth wing of the party, members of Purvanchal and Sikh cells also participated in the demonstration. 

The statue was installed in 2019 and it got vandalised on Tuesday by a member of a religious organisation. It was the third time this incident happened after the installation of the statue. Several Sikh delegates from India and Pakistan participated in the unveiling of the statue of the Sikh ruler. The event was organised by Bobby Singh Bansal, from the UK, in collaboration with the Walled City of Lahore Authority. The video of the vandal sloganeering while smashing the statue went viral on social media. The police arrested the vandal who belonged to Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan. 

‘No place for extremist ideology’
“BJP believes in brotherhood and humanity. Our country has no place for people with fund-amentalist and extremist mentality. They shouldn’t be spared,” BJP said. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Adesh Gupta Ranjit Singh statue
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp