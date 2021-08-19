IMD issues orange alert for moderate rains in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for moderate rain in the city on Friday. This will mark the revival of the monsoon in northwest India. It is expected to bring the maximum temperature down to 32 degrees Celsius for the next few days.

The IMD forecast on Wednesday predicted moderate to isolated heavy rains from August 19 to 23 in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhad, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi. A good rainfall in the last ten days of August is expected to cover the precipitation deficit, said weather experts.

The city and its adjoining regions in northwest India entered a ‘break monsoon’ phase on August 10 which has been the second this season. Delhi recorded 63.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 157.1 mm in August.

The met department had earlier predicted a normal rainfall for this month with 247.7 mm of rain. The monsoon entered the first break phase in July even before reaching most parts of northwestern India.

The city recorded the highest maximum rainfall with 507.1 mm in July since 2003.