Moving beyond medicine: Holistic healing center at a Noida hospital for people who want to explore alternative healing

While she comes from a family of doctors and has an inherent interest in healthcare, Pritika Singh, CEO of Prayag Hospital & Research Pvt. Ltd. had no intention of becoming one herself. “Books were not my cup of tea. My father wanted me to become a doctor, but I wanted to be a businesswoman. That said, I wanted to do something for society within healthcare. I started working at the age 18, and it’s been a long and interesting journey since then.”

The 30-year-old has recently opened an entire department at the Noida-based hospital that focuses on holistic healing for patients who want to explore alternative healing when medical healing has not worked. Some of these allopath-alternative therapies include Water Therapy, Music Therapy, and spiritual healing.

“We have a holistic approach to cure a few diseases where the medical sciences seemingly fail.

Whenever there is a disease, the root of the disease is related to some thought, where there are stress hormones deep rooted in our minds which are affecting the particular organ,” she says adding, “We work with a team of doctors, but also a therapist and psychologist. We basically work on relaxing the mind and focusing on releasing happy hormones.”

The department, which is seeing a growing influx since its opening, has treated kidney stone patients, liver patients, kids with Vitamin D deficiency, and those with substance abuse issues. Over her rise through the ranks, Singh has also organised yearly free camps for acid attack victims and undertakes around 100 surgeries at nominal costs to help better the lives of these survivors and has worked towards women empowerment and other women centric issues.

With an eye on the future, given the hospital is opening at several locations further into UP, as well as Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, Singh concludes, “We firmly believe in keeping things very transparent with our customers and educating patients about their rights. We get many customers who are eligible to avail of free treatments due to government programs but they don’t know about it. We are educating them that they should avail that from private hospitals. The future of Prayag Hospitals is to come up with a group of hospitals where people look up to as an institution of trust, not an institution of expense.”