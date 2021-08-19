STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No mercy to peace disrupters, top cop Rakesh Asthana says in riot-hit Northeast Delhi

“We should try to identify such people in our society and punish them according to the law.

Rakesh Asthana

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Anti-social elements have to be taken to task as they disturb the social order and harmony, Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana said on Wednesday during his first visit to northeast Delhi which was rocked by communal riots last year.

“I was not in the Delhi Police when the riots took place. But being a police officer, it was very sad for me to hear about it. It was regrettable that this kind of problem arose in a city like Delhi, where people had almost forgotten riots,” Asthana said this at a programme, ‘Ummeed-A step together, towards a better tomorrow’, on the theme of communal harmony. 

“No community or religion is bad. People who follow religion are not bad. But in every community, there are some people whom we call anti-social elements and because of them the atmosphere gets vitiated,” Asthana said.

“We should try to identify such people in our society and punish them according to the law. Whatever peace has been established in this area, it is due to such programmes. It was established because of such people who believe that violence has no place in the society.” 

Incidentally, Asthana had earlier asked the Special Commissioners of Police to focus on building strong cases for “conviction” and to properly pursue the Northeast Delhi riot cases in courts. The police chief was also given presentation on how the  police  had started gathering information to ensure communal harmony.

At the programme on Wednesdat, Asthana  spoke on  the need for harmony, especially in the times of technology. “Economic progress can be attained only in a peaceful environment. We should all strive to live together in harmony.”  There is no place for violence in society as India was known for unity in diversity, the police chief asserted. 

HC seeks info on pleas against Asthana, if any
The High Court refused to issue notice on a petition challenging the appointment of Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner at this stage and asked if any other plea concerning his appointment is pending before any court. The court will now sit for hearing on Monday.

