Positivity drops to 0.05% as Delhi adds 36 new Covid cases

Delhi reported 38 fresh coronavirus cases and four deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent on Tuesday.

Published: 19th August 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The city on Wednesday recorded 36 Covid-19 cases and four deaths, while the positivity rate declined to 0.05 per cent. The death toll stands at 25,077, the latest health bulletin said. Seventy-six patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

Delhi reported 38 fresh coronavirus cases and four deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent on Tuesday. A total of 66,445 tests, including 44,818 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests, were conducted in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of cases rose to 14,37,192, of which 14,11,688 have either recovered/been discharged or migrated out.

Twenty-four people have succumbed to the disease so far this month. The cumulative death toll was 25,053 on July 31. According to the latest bulletin, there are 427 active cases  in Delhi, a dip from 471 the previous day. Of these, 141 are under home isolation, down from 156 a day ago.

Out of 12,057 beds in hospitals, 247 are occupied. The number of containment zones in the city stands at 242, a minor increase from 241 a day ago, it stated. According to government data, 1,18,17,243 vaccines doses have been administered in the capital since the inoculation exercise started on January 16 this year. 

