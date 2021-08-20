AAP, BJP spar over mid-day meal scheme

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday claimed that the BJP-led north municipal corporation replaced pulses with ‘kala chana’ (Bengal gram) and ‘dalda’ (Vanaspati Ghee) with palmolein oil in ration kits provided to beneficiaries, an allegation termed as “frivolous” by the saffron party.

In a statement, AAP North MCD leader of opposition Vikas Goel said a multi-crore scam was committed by the BJP-ruled North MCD in mid-day meals. “The BJP-led North MCD committed this scam despite knowing that poor children will suffer due to it. The civic body has replaced ‘dal’ with ‘kala chana’ and ‘dalda’ with inferior palmolein oil,” he said.

The AAP leader alleged that even the weight of the dry ration kits given to children has been tampered with. The North MCD commissioner Sanjay Goel and BJP leaders are fully aware of the matter but they have not taken any action against it.

He also warned the BJP that they will have to face the consequences of harassing the public like this, adding that people have made up their minds to overthrow the party from the three MCDs. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, however, said the oppisition AAP has made a “frivolous allegation” on North MCD with political bias.