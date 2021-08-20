STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP to interact with grassroots-level workers 

Leaders to spend a day with workers of different communities to strengthen the party base for upcoming elections  

BJP Flags

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP’s top leadership will be spending 24 hours with grass-root level workers and volunteers to prepare a road map for strengthening the party and ensure victory in the upcoming municipal elections.

As part of its ‘Niwas Pravas’ initiative, 14 senior leaders,  vice presidents and general secretaries-of the local unit including president Adesh Kumar Gupta and general secretary (organisation) Siddharthan,  will stay at the residence of a party member in districts. They will oversee meetings with block-level officer bearers and workers.

The programme will start at 5 pm on Friday and culminate at 12 pm next day. According to the Delhi BJP leaders, the effort will be on to hold interactions with more people from diverse groups-slum dwellers, youths, and communities.

The party recently selected a youth worker aged 18-25 years and woman in nearly 13,000 booths to carry out organisational activities and convey messages to the leadership to grass root level.During ‘Niwas Pravas’, the leaders will also meet those picked booth-level party volunteers. “The party leadership has planned four-five activities for each district for this 24-hour programme.

Each leader will interact and hold discussions with at least 1,000 party workers. As per the itinerary, one will be staying with people for 19 hours but it will continue for 24 hours,” Virendra Sachdeva, BJP state vice president. He will participate in the event proposed in east Delhi.   

With just six months left for the MCD polls, the BJP has already started ‘ground activities’ to counter anti-incumbency and to expand its support base. The party is in power in three MCDs for about 15 years. Northeast Delhi Manoj Tiwari started ‘pravas’ (stay) soon after taking charge of the Delhi BJP in 2016, which was modelled on Amit Shah’s initiative for expansion of the party’s reach undertaken in 2017.  

BJP state vice-president Rajiv Babbar said the plan is to conduct interact with maximum people from different categories. “We will also meet officer bearers of different ‘morchas’ to check the strength of the party. As of now, it is a one-day programme but follow-ups may be done.” Babbar will stay in Chandni Chowk area.

