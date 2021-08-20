Courts to start physical hearing from August 24

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court and district courts will start physical hearings in a restricted manner from August 31 and 24, respectively, said the high court registry. The high court, through two separate office orders, said that it has modified its earlier orders dated August 12. The orders intimated that physical hearings would start at the high court and district courts from September 6 and August 31, respectively.

“In partial modification of Court’s Office Order dated 12.08.2021, the Hon’ble Full Court has been pleased to order that physical hearings in this Court shall resume from 31.08.2021,” said the order issued by Manoj Jain, Registrar General.

It is informed that the suitable number of benches that would hold the court physically shall be constituted as per the directions of the Chief Justice. The remaining benches shall continue to take up the matters through video-conferencing. On physical hearing days, the high court shall permit hybrid/video conferencing hearing when a request to such effect is made by any of the parties, the order added.

On July 22, the high court said that it might resume physical functioning on experimental basis from August 16. In its August 12 order, the high court said that resumption of physical hearing was subject to the scale of Covid-19 pandemic.