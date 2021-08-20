STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Courts to start physical hearing from August 24

  Delhi High Court and district courts will start physical hearings in a restricted manner from August 31 and 24, respectively, said the high court registry. 

Published: 20th August 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi High Court and district courts will start physical hearings in a restricted manner from August 31 and 24, respectively, said the high court registry.  The high court, through two separate office orders, said that it has modified its earlier orders dated August 12. The orders intimated that physical hearings would start at the high court and district courts from September 6 and August 31, respectively. 

“In partial modification of Court’s Office Order dated 12.08.2021, the Hon’ble Full Court has been pleased to order that physical hearings in this Court shall resume from 31.08.2021,” said the order issued by Manoj Jain, Registrar General. 

It is informed that the suitable number of benches that would hold the court physically shall be constituted as per the directions of the Chief Justice. The remaining benches shall continue to take up the matters through video-conferencing. On physical hearing days, the high court shall permit hybrid/video conferencing hearing when a request to such effect is made by any of the parties, the order added.

On July 22, the high court  said that it might resume  physical functioning on experimental basis from August 16. In its August 12 order, the high court said that resumption of physical hearing was subject to the scale of Covid-19 pandemic. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp