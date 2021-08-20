Delay in results costs students admission in foreign univs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University’s (GGSIPU) laxity in releasing the examination results for 4th and 5th semesters has left many students, especially those applying for foreign universities, in a limbo. Many final-year students of GGSIPU-affiliated colleges have lost their admission opportunities due to the delay in publishing the results.

Students said that for applying for Masters in universities abroad, they have to submit provisional certificate and marksheet of fifth semester. Sanchit Nagpal, a student of Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, said, “It has been eight months but the varsity is yet to announce the results... I had got admission in Canada and Australia but both applications were rejected due to lack of marksheets.”

Nikita Bajaj, a student of Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication course, said, “I had got admission in Canada and was about to leave to join the Spring session in September, but my application was rejected due to the delay in results. DU has provided provisional certificates and digital marksheets to its students. But IPU has failed the students.

They released the fifth semester results yesterday (Wednesday). The university I applied for in Canada has given me a chance to apply in January and I don’t know if I will be able to take admission or not because God knows when GGSIPU will release the results. Many students had to drop a year.” When asked, university PRO Nalini Ranjan said, “The results have been released for almost 75 per cent of the courses. The results for remaining courses will be announced within next week.”