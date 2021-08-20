STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delay in results costs students admission in foreign univs

Students said that for applying for Masters in universities abroad, they have to submit provisional certificate and marksheet of fifth semester.

Published: 20th August 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University’s (GGSIPU) laxity in releasing the examination results for 4th and 5th semesters has left many students, especially those applying for foreign universities, in a limbo. Many final-year students of GGSIPU-affiliated colleges have lost their admission opportunities due to the delay in publishing the results.

Students said that for applying for Masters in universities abroad, they have to submit provisional certificate and marksheet of fifth semester. Sanchit Nagpal, a student of Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, said, “It has been eight months but the varsity is yet to announce the results... I had got admission in Canada and Australia but both applications were rejected due to lack of marksheets.”

Nikita Bajaj, a student of Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication course, said, “I had got admission in Canada and was about to leave to join the Spring session in September, but my application was rejected due to the delay in results. DU has provided provisional certificates and digital marksheets to its students. But IPU has failed the students.

They released the fifth semester results yesterday (Wednesday). The university I applied for in Canada has given me a chance to apply in January and I don’t know if I will be able to take admission or not because God knows when GGSIPU will release the results. Many students had to drop a year.” When asked, university PRO Nalini Ranjan said, “The results have been released for almost 75 per cent of the courses. The results for remaining courses will be announced within next week.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indraprastha University results
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp