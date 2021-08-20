DJB making rigorous efforts to ensure 24x7 water supply by next year, says Jain 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is making rigorous efforts to ensure that the city has complete infrastructure for round-the-clock water supply by next year, Water Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.

He recently told that the Delhi government is leaving no stone unturned for achieving its ambition of a 24/7 water supply. “ DJB is making rigorous efforts to ensure that we have complete infrastructure for providing 24/7 water supply by next summer season,” he tweeted.

Jain visited Ranney well on Vikas Marg, East Delhi and examined a 1 MGD ammonia removal plant. This Ranney well is sufficient for 7,000 families as it adds clean water directly to the underground reservoir for supply, Jain said. More ammonia removal plants are being added to augment the water availability in the capital, he added.

The minister has been constantly holding meetings with the Delhi Jal Board and other departments. “Unique water extractions and Ranney Wells are being made to ensure a 24/7 water supply.”