DU has digital plan for law students

Proposes to upload case materials for students online and waive fees for printed copies 

Published: 20th August 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the continuation of online classes, Delhi University is planning to go green and provide case materials to LLB and LLM students digitally. Currently, the university provides printed copies of case materials to the students. As it plans to send the materials online now, the fees charged for printed copies will also be waived off.

The Faculty of Law had, in fact, submitted the proposal at a meeting held on May 22. The proposal has now been placed in the agenda item of the Academic Council meeting, to be held on August 24, for final approval. 

“All classes of LLB and LLM are going online as well as the access to library facilities is also provided by the university. A majority of students prefer to use the digital resources due to universal accessibility. In any case, if a student wants, he/she can always download the whole material or a part of it and get it printed. The online case materials are energy savers as well as provide better practical choices to the students,” reads the proposal.

According to officials, the Faculty of Law charges Rs 1,000 from LLB students and Rs 1,250 for LLM students per semester for providing printed case materials.

The department said the shift towards digital will save papers and spaces in offices. “In the last semester (January-April 2020), the office faced hardship in completing the tender formalities and consequently, a delay was caused and distribution of copies could not take place for two-three months due to nationwide lockdown.

The university is still closed, making distribution of case materials difficult. The materials of last semester are occupying a large space in all the three centres,” said the department. Officials said lack of storage space is another reason for the plan to upload the case materials on its website.

