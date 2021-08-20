STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Sisodia's remarks on L-G not wanting probe into COVID deaths misleading': Sources

The sources said 'neither the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) nor the central government has said that the deaths allegedly due to oxygen shortage should not be probed'.

Published: 20th August 2021 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 10:00 PM   |  A+A-

A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi on Monday

A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's statement that the Lieutenant Governor and the Centre do not want a probe into "deaths due to shortage of medical oxygen" during the second Covid wave here is "misleading", sources at the L-G office said on Friday.

The sources said "neither the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) nor the central government has said that the deaths allegedly due to oxygen shortage should not be probed".

The response comes after Sisodia earlier claimed that Lt Governor Anil Baijal has again rejected the Delhi government's proposal to form a panel to investigate the deaths due to oxygen shortage in the national capital.

"We had resubmitted a file for the constitution of a panel to probe the deaths due to oxygen shortage. The LG is saying that there is no need for that," he said earlier in the day.

The minister also charged that the Centre was not allowing the AAP-led Delhi government to investigate the matter although it was asking the states to furnish the number of such deaths.

"The statements made by the Deputy CM are misleading to say the least. Neither the L-G nor the Government of India has said that deaths due to oxygen shortage should not be probed," the sources said.

They further added that a high-level committee constituted as per the Supreme Court directions wherein apart from senior and reputed doctors, additional chief secretary (Health) of the Delhi government is also a member, has already been looking into the matter.

The panel has submitted its interim report and is working on the final report, they said.

The L-G as well as Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya have reiterated that the said committee should be allowed to do its work, they said.

"Setting up of another committee for the same purpose will only create confusion," the sources added.

The Delhi government has also been advised to follow the directions of the courts in the matter, they said.

A four-member expert committee was formed by the AAP government in June to look into the deaths due to shortage of medical oxygen.

The panel was later rejected by the L-G.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Anil Baijal Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp