AAP alleges corruption by BJP in using hoarding sites of Delhi civic bodies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday, August 20, 2021, alleged that the BJP was putting up its banners on municipal corporations’ paid hoarding sites across Delhi without paying a single penny, with the BJP calling the allegations “diversion tactics”.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said a scam worth Rs 2,640 crore was committed by the BJP and the party did not pay anything for using the MCD hoardings.

“The AAP demands the BJP to present proof if they have paid for the hoardings. We will also ask for the bills through #BillDikhaoBJP campaign. The BJP is using MCD’s paid hoarding sites for free. The faces of Adesh Gupta, Ramesh Bidhuri and Meenakshi Lekhi shine on hoardings without paying anything to the MCD,” he said.

“We will run the campaign day and night, tag BJP leaders and ask them to show bills for these hoardings. Earnings from the hoardings would have been used to pay the salaries of MCD’s officers, doctors, nurses and frontline workers, but the BJP has not paid anything for the service,” the AAP leader alleged.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said AAP leaders master the art of diverting public attention from core issues. “AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj by raising the political hoardings issue has tried to shift focus from today’s burning topic of CBI inquiry being initiated in the DTC bus purchase scam. It will be better if the AAP leader tell the people of Delhi how DTC caravan has been looted in the seven years,” he said.

BJP calls it tactic to divert attention

