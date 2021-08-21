STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central agencies given list of names by PM Modi to file 'fake' cases: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

During an online briefing, Sisodia claimed that many of the names on the list are from the Aam Aadmi Party.

Published: 21st August 2021 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared the names of 15 people with Delhi Police, CBI and ED and asked them to "conduct raids and file fake FIRs" against those on the list and "ruin them before the next elections".

During an online briefing, Sisodia claimed that many names on the list are from the Aam Aadmi Party. An immediate reaction was not available from the BJP or the central government. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal echoed similar sentiments and said nothing had come out of the earlier raids or fake cases.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "Do politics of votes and win the trust of people. There were so many fake cases filed against us and raids conducted but you got nothing. You want to file more fake cases and carry out raids? You are welcome."

"We have learnt from reliable sources that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handed over a list of 15 people to the CBI, the ED and the Delhi Police, asking them to conduct raids and file fake FIRs against them (people on the list) in order to ruin them before the next elections," Sisodia claimed.

He claimed that Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has promised to get the job done. "Rakesh Asthana is Modiji's 'brahmastra'. He has promised that come what may, he will get the job done," he claimed. Sisodia said the AAP does politics of truth and honesty. "You can send the CBI and the ED, we will welcome them," he said.

Sisodia said there had been previous instances where AAP leaders were 'targeted' but nothing came out of it. "I want to ask -- What did you get in the earlier raids? There are 12 cases against Satyendar Jain. The CBI has raided my house and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office. Police raided CM's house and even entered his bedroom. What came out of those raids?" he questioned.

"There were 'fake' cases registered against 21 of our MLAs and the courts scolded the police for filing such cases. The Centre got the Shunglu Committee to scrutinise 450 files of our government but what came out of it. We have full faith in ourselves," he claimed.

The deputy chief minister also claimed that AAP is gaining popularity in other states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and had even won 27 seats in the municipal corporation polls in Gujarat, which is the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab will be going to polls next year.

