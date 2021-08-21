STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Make policing people-friendly: Delhi Police Commissioner

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana told officers that all ranks are free to raise their grievances and give suggestions for the betterment of the police department.

Published: 21st August 2021

Rakesh Asthana

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana asked the force’s personnel to work towards making policing more people-friendly. He asked them to adopt latest technologies to bring greater efficiency, officials said. 

During a visit to areas under the Delhi Police’s West Zone, Asthana told the officers that all ranks are free to raise their grievances and give suggestions for the betterment of the police department. 

He also reviewed the law and order situation, community policing initiatives and other police works of the Dwarka, Rohini, Outer North and North-West police districts, which fall under the Western Zone. Police officers highlighted several issues including the need to improve wireless communication, give financial powers to station house officers, implement three shifts and problems of investigating officers in obtaining timely forensic science laboratory results, a senior official said. 

The commissioner emphasised that police officers should give their best for the benefit of the department, the official said. Asthana asked the officers to patiently hear complainants and give them suitable solutions according to the law, according to the official.

Policeman suspended for assaulting fire service staff
A Delhi Police constable was suspended for allegedly assaulting and abusing fire services personnel at Samaypur Badli area in northern part of the city, officials said on Friday, August 20, 2021. The alleged assault took place on Thursday around 6 pm, they said. According to police, constable Jitender assaulted and abused a Delhi fire service man who stopped him from driving on the wrong side of the road in Samaypur Badli. In the video of the incident, the accused constable is seen assaulting a fireman. Police refused the allegations that Jitender was drunk at the time of the incident.

