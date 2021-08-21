STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zero Covid death in Delhi for 11th time during 2nd wave

Twenty-five fresh cases of Covid-19, the lowest since April 15 last year, and two deaths due to the disease were recorded on Thursday, August 19, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent. 

A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The national capital on Friday, August 20, 2021, reported 57 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent. No death due to the viral infection was recorded in the city on the day. This is the eleventh time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in Delhi that zero fatality has been logged in a day. On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11 and August 12, August 13 and August 16 too, no death due to Covid-19 was recorded, according to official data. 

Twenty-five fresh cases of Covid-19, the lowest since April 15 last year, and two deaths due to the disease were recorded on Thursday, while the positivity rate had stood at 0.04 per cent. A total of 73,718 tests, including 51,028 RT-PCR tests and 22,690 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, the health bulletin issued on Friday said.

The number of cumulative cases on Friday stood at 14,37,274. Over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. The number of active cases increased to 459 on Friday from 448 a day before, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation was 135 on Friday while it was 140 a day  before, and the number of containment zones slightly increased to 237 from 234 on Thursday, it said. On the vaccination front, more than 1.44 lakh people were vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in the city on Thursday.
The vaccination bulletin issued on Friday showed that 1,06,728 people received their first dose while 38,192 were administered the second dose of Covid vaccine. 

The city has administered 1,21,16,533 Covid vaccines so far, of which 86,86,698 were first doses and 34,29,835 second doses, it showed. As of Friday morning, the national capital had only two days of vaccine stocks left, the bulletin claimed. Delhi had a balance stock of 4,07,270 coronavirus vaccines, of which 2,02,280 doses were of Covishield and 2,04,990 of Covaxin. 

Active cases increase
