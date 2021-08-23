STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3rd wave preps: DIAL inks pact with Medanta to set up Covid care centre for Delhi Airport staffers

Under this arrangement, DIAL will handle day-to-day operational issues, while Medanta will provide all medical support to this centre.

Published: 23rd August 2021 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 12:42 PM

Delhi Airport. | (File photo | PTI)

For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) on Monday signed an MoU with Medanta Hospital to set up a Covid care centre at T2 (Terminal 2). The centre set up for the supervising and maintenace staff of the Delhi Airport is expected to be operational early next month. 

The facility is being set up keeping in mind the impending third wave of Covid. It will have the necesary healthcare facilities for its employees and their family members, said a statement issued byt the DIAL. This state-of-the-art healthcare centre will help isolate, clinically treat, clinically support asymptomatic, mild and mild to moderate Covid infected patients, it added.

It will be managed by DIAL under the medical supervision of Medanta Hospital. Under this arrangement, DIAL will handle day-to-day operational issues, while Medanta will provide all medical support to this centre, including supervision of medical personnel, treatment protocols, patient care, support for pathology, microbiology and radiology, emergency evacuation and admission of critically-ill patients at their facility        

A total of 15 Paediatric High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds, 18 Adult HDU beds and 52 Isolation beds have been allotted at this centre. Besides, 85 oxygen concentrators have been arranged. Cameras have been installed for monitoring all the activities inside the centre, along with all other medical equipments for HDU and Isolation beds as per the best industry practices.

Responding to the development, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, chief executive officer (CEOl of DIAL, said, "We are extending our support with this set up to help in predominantly admitting GMR’s employees and their family members, as they are crucial for airport operations. The Centre will be isolated as a containment zone and will adhere to all applicable guidelines and norms.”

Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta said, "Making quality healthcare available round-the-clock, within the safe confines of this exclusive set-up will ensure that no GMR employee or their family member is left untreated." 

