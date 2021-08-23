Of beauty in chaotic cities: Delhi-based painter's work on urban crowds brings personal struggles

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Apurba Nandi not only liked drawing and painting as a kid but also loved making clay idols. During his growing years at the industrial town of Jamshedpur, he participated in decorating pandals and temples for local festivals and events.

But getting an art education was not easy for Nandi who got into many arguments with his father about his career choice. After his Bachelors, he did his Masters in Sculpture from the Faculty of Fine Arts, MS University, Vadodara. Nandi's solo show, A Parade Of Uncertain Destinations, is currently on at Palette Art Gallery in Golf Links.

Excerpts:

Tell us more about your show.

There are 18 works which I had worked on for three years. The show is about people suspended in their journeys and about how I see them and also myself in the larger pattern of society. I was struck by the image of people constantly moving somewhere. I always asked myself, where are these people heading to? This image became a metaphor for larger questions like who are we and where are we going?

How do you think can we negotiate the urban chaos you talk about in the show?

I find cities beautifully chaotic. Cities are integrators of millions of people from different religious and cultural background. I feel it’s important to recognise each other’s struggle and journey, and be a part of this beautiful mosaic of multitude.

What is your take on online vis-a-vis physical shows?

During the pandemic, online shows played a very important role in connecting the art community with the world. But viewing art physically is always special. During my show, I saw lot of people viewing the works closely, and that’s a different kind of involvement!

Which is your favourite medium of work, and why?

I enjoy doing charcoal drawings. Also, I work with acrylics as it dries fast, which allows for alot of layering.

How did the pandemic affect your art?

Initially, the pandemic affected a lot more on the emotional levels. The visuals from around the country and the world of people suffering made me hopeless. Gradually, I channelised all my thoughts and energy into art.

