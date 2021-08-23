Registration for small Delhi Development Authority house plots begins on Monday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There are some good news for those dreaming to own a house in the city. For the first time, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is offering housing plots under the small dwelling units-group as part of its mega auction of plots and commercial properties.

The registration for participating in the bidding process for these plots will begin on Monday.

Officials said that apart from the housing units, more than 400 commercial properties or plots, including sites for social function and CNG station, cell phone tower locations and built-up areas or shops, are part of the auction, which was announced last week.

"The small dwellings units-group housing plots are units measuring 60 sqm or below. All details are available on DDA’s website. Interested people can contact the helpdesk and register from Monday. The helpdesk has been set up at Nagrik Suvidha Kendra at DDA headquarters. The registration process will end on Friday and the earnest money can be deposited online by 6 pm," said an official.

In the residential category, 24 expandable housing scheme plots, 4 smallsize dwelling unitsgroup housing plots (freehold), 7 grouphousing plots (freehold), and 36 residential plots (freehold) are on the offer.

Besides, 150 shops (freehold), 41 commercial plots (freehold), 7 green fuel or CNG station sites (license fee), 76 institutional plots (leasehold), 25 mobile phone tower sites (license fee), 56 kiosks or restaurant units, and 30 industrial plots (freehold) are available for bidding.

The DDA is also inviting interested parties for 25 function sites. "Online bidding will start from August 27 for residential and industrial plots. For the remaining categories, auctions will take place till August 30," said the official.

