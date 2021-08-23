STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thunderstorm, light to moderate rain likely in Delhi on August 23

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

rain, monsoon

For representational purposes (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital is likely to receive light to moderate rains with thunderstorm on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said.

In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am, the city received 1 mm rainfall.

The relative humidity was 89 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.

The maximum temperature on Sunday settled at 34.3 degrees Celsius as rains lashed some parts of the city, and the minimum temperature settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius.

