Delhi: Covid-19 care centre in Terminal 2 for airport employees and families

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Medanta Hospital to set up a dedicated Covid care centre at Terminal 2. This care centre is expected to be operational early next month.

The care facility is being set up with various necessary healthcare facilities for airport employees and their family members, including children. This is done in anticipation of a third wave of the pandemic. The state-of-the-art healthcare centre will help isolate, clinically treat, support asymptomatic or mild to moderate Covid positive employees or their family members. They will be taken care of until they are transferred to a hospital or they are discharged.

The medical support facility will be managed by DIAL under supervision of Medanta Hospital. The DIAL will be handling day-to-day operational issues. On the other hand, Medanta will provide the medical support to the centre, including supervision of medical personnel, treatment protocols, patient care, support for pathology, microbiology and radiology, emergency evacuation and admission of critically ill patients.

A total of 15 Pediatric High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds, 18 adult HDU beds and 52 isolation beds have been allotted at the centre. Along with these, about 85 oxygen concentrators have been arranged. AI-based cameras have been installed for monitoring activities.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, said, “GMR is obligated to keep the airport operational and functional at all times. Since the onset of the pandemic, many of our employees suffered to avail healthcare facilities. We will help in admitting our employees.”