As Covid-19 subsides, seasonal diseases surge in Delhi

Published: 24th August 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors at Fever Hospital test patients for malaria on Thursday.

Doctors at Fever Hospital test patients for malaria on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/Vinay madapu)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city might have not received much rainfall this monsoon season but there is a surge in seasonal diseases including vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya as well as viral fever, influenza, typhoid and others. 

According to a report by the civic bodies, which release weekly report on vector-borne infection count in the city, 81 people have got dengue till August 20 this year, while last year the count was only 53 at the same time.

“If the civic bodies gave a figure of around 80 so far, then it may be taken three times more. It is important to differentiate between vector- borne diseases and other influenzas. Many of the viral loads like influenza get cured without much treatment but if it is malaria or fever then patients should definitely consult a doctor. OPD cases are seeing a rush,” said Dr Neeraj Nischal, professor of Medicine at AIIMS Delhi.

Dr Anil Gurtoo, director of Lady Hardinge Medical College, said as far as the facility is concerned, there is no such remarkable surge in vector- borne cases or influenza cases till now. “There are a few cases but all below the threshold of danger signal. So far, there are no signs and signals of any wave due to dengue or malaria. Influenza cases are common in this season; it has been happening every year. Lot of OPD cases are seen with upper respiratory complications with running nose, cough etc,” said Gurtoo. There have been cases of dengue admission as well as swine flu patients at Aakash Healthcare in Dwarka.

“We are seeing about 8 cases of viral infection every day. Covid cases have come down in the capital but other cases have started coming in great numbers. Viral illness cases are more this year maybe because of the changing weather with extreme heat and excessive rainfall,” said Dr Vikramjit Singh, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Akash Healthcare Super Specialty Hospital.

“People are coming with high fever and dry cough which last for 3-4 days. If treated on time, it can be cured on the second day of fever. Around 1-2 dengue cases are being reported every day now,” he further said, adding that during last week they saw 5-6 cases of dengue. Among those, three patients had to be admitted for treatment. Three cases of swine flu have also been reported in the city.

Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
