Demolition of illegal structure to continue in Aravali forest, says Supreme Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court ordered the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad to complete within two weeks the removal of unauthorised constructions on Aravali forest land in Faridabad’s Khori village.

While hearing an application filed by owners of some marriage halls which have received notices from the civic body on Monday, the apex court said that the municipal corporation has to proceed and demolish the unauthorised structures as per law. A bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said that as per previous order, the intervenors are supposed to make representation to the authority which will consider them.

“Let the corporation decide on your representation and after that is decided, we will consider what course of action can be adopted. Today, all unauthorised structures are being demolished and that has to continue,” the bench told the counsel appearing for the owners of some marriage halls.

When the bench said it would hear the matter after two weeks, the counsel appearing for marriage hall owners submitted that in the meantime, the authority should not carry out demolition while it considers their representation.

The bench told the counsel that they can make representations and the authority will consider it. “If it is unauthorised, it has to be demolished as per the present law and legal position. The corporation has to proceed. Let them proceed.”