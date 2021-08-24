STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DU decides to implement NEP from 2022-23 academic year, triggers row

The Standing Committee's recommendations will come up for discussion in the Academic Council meeting on Tuesday.

Published: 24th August 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University has decided to implement the National Education Policy from the next academic year, prompting the varsity teachers' body to call a strike on Tuesday.

The Standing Committee on Academic Matters, in its meeting on Monday, approved the implementation of the policy from 2022-23, the four-year undergraduate programme and the multiple entries and exit options for students.

The committee, however, deferred discussion on the implementation of the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC).

The Standing Committee's recommendations will come up for discussion in the Academic Council meeting on Tuesday.

The university had formed a 42-member high powered committee to look into the NEP's implementation.

The 42-member committee had also recommended continuing with the university's three-year undergraduate programme but to "assimilate in its structure" a four-year degree programme as well and implement both one-year and two-year postgraduate programmes.

This was approved in the meeting.

The Standing Committee also accepted retaining the three-year honours degree courses by assimilating it in the four-year honours degree and four-year honours degree with research courses.

The committee also said "the quality of the degree conferred by the university should not be compromised", therefore the "existing structure and workload should continue along with the addition of various courses".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University National Education Policy
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp