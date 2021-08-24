Delhi Police arrests three for carrying 93 kg of ganja

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday arrested three men and recovered over 93 kilograms of ganja worth more than Rs 5.5 crore in the international market, said officials. The accused have been identified as Sanjay Kumar (38), Mohammad Israel (52), both residents of New Usmanpur, and Ram Prasad (49), a resident of Okhla Industrial Area in the national capital, police officials said.

The police received information that an auto-rickshaw carrying a huge quantity of ganja would be delivering the contraband in Malviya Nagar, a senior police officer said. Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south), said that a trap was laid and the accused were apprehended along with the contraband.

On searching the auto-rickshaw, the police recovered 45 packets containing a total of 93.582 kilograms of ganja, they said. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had procured the contraband from Odisha. It was transported from the remote forests in Odisha to Delhi. After procuring the drug, the accused stored it at a rented place near Transport Nagar in Delhi, the police said.