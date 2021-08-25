STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Police helped many youths escape crime, join mainstream: Rakesh Asthana

Asthana was addressing youths participating in a three-day workshop on 'How to do Business' organised by Delhi Police.

Rakesh Asthana

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday said that the constructive attitude of Delhi Police has brought many youths including girls to the mainstream by helping them escape from the clutches of crime.

"In our childhood, our parents used to say do not do mischief or police will come. Hence, we used to fear the police. We had such a picture of the police in our minds. But now with this kind of initiative, we have changed the image of Delhi Police," he said.

Asthana said that the police is helping those who want to leave crime to lead a normal life.

According to Delhi Police, the department has provided jobs to hundreds of youths including girls.

The Delhi Police Commissioner also shared a personal experience. He said when he became the Commissioner of Surat he was looked into a rape case in which Asha Ram Bapu and Narayan Sai were facing prosecution. He said in the case they had held a girl from Delhi who was about 22 or 23 years old at that time.

"A woman DCP interrogated her. She found the girl was good at studies. When I came to know that I met the girl and we encouraged her for preparation of UPSC as she had a bright future," said Asthana.

After this Asthana was sent to Delhi on deputation in CBI where he said one day a girl came to meet him.

"She was an IFS official. I was shocked when she told me that she was the same girl in the Asha Ram, Narayan Sai case. She said because of our encouragement she cracked the UPSC. Now she is posted at an embassy. I am happy that we are changing lives," said Asthana.

He urged the youth not to limit themselves because of their past while adding that they can achieve anything that they want. 

