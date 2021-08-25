STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Provide free ration even without cards: Delhi HC to government

The court also emphasised upon the importance of vaccination against COVID-19 and remarked that distribution of free ration should be made conditional upon the recipients being vaccinated.

Published: 25th August 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Rice distribution through ration shops

Image for representation (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said the government authorities will distribute free ration to people without any insistence on ration card as long as the policy permits. The court also emphasised upon the importance of vaccination against COVID-19 and remarked that distribution of free ration should be made conditional upon the recipients being vaccinated.

"Free ration will not be given till everyone is vaccinated. Every day the Prime Minister is saying get vaccinated. You come to court for free ration but don’t want to get vaccinated," the judge remarked. The court was dealing with a petition by seven people who were working in the unorganised sector and sought free supply of ration during the lockdown period in the absence of ration cards. 

"It is needless to state that the respondents will continue to provide free ration to the petitioners as long as the scheme for free ration without insistence on ration card continues," said Justice Rekha Palli. As the counsel for the petitioners raised apprehensions with respect to the possibility of a third wave, the court questioned if all the petitioners have been vaccinated.

He said he was aware of the status of vaccination of his clients. The Delhi government counsel told the court that presently, in accordance with its policy, ration was being duly provided to the petitioners without demanding ration cards. Central government counsel added that the food grains were being allocated to the state governments from the central pool under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The scheme will remain operational till November. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Free ration Ration card COVID vaccine
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp