COVID-19: Phased reopening of Delhi schools on the cards, says source

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Schools might soon reopen for all classes in Delhi as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has recommended phase-wise reopening of schools in the national capital, according to a source in the Delhi government.

The panel has recommended that schools be reopened for all classes but senior-wing students be called in the first phase followed by middle-class students and ultimately the primary classes.

“The panel has submitted its report. The recommendations include reopening of schools for all classes but in a phase-wise manner. The report will be studied in detail and a final decision will be taken soon in this regard,” the source said.

The AAP government has been contemplating opening of schools for some time now.

On many occasions Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has stated that vaccination of students should be done first before they are called to schools for examinations and other academic activities.

Education Minister Manish Sisodia, too, has aired similar views.

The government had convened a mega parent teacher meeting between July 19 and 31 to obtain opinions regarding school reopening .

At present, students of classes 10, 11 and 12 can visit their schools with the consent of parents for admission and board exam-related activities.

Earlier, L-G Anil Baijal had asked officials to set up a committee to chalk out a detailed plan for reopening of schools.

The committee was set up after Education Minister Sisodia told the DDMA that at least 90 per cent of the parents who attended the mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) at government schools had spoken in favour of reopening the schools.

Sisodia had also noted in the meeting that school closure for over a year has led to a major loss of learning.