STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi ahead of New York, London in terms of CCTV cameras installed per sq. mile: Arvind Kejriwal

The government is eyeing to install around 2.8 lakh CCTV cameras across the city in two phases.

Published: 26th August 2021 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Citing a media report, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the national capital has surpassed mega cities like New York, London and Shanghai in terms of most number of CCTV cameras installed per square mile and congratulated the officers and engineers concerned for achieving the milestone.

Citing a Forbes India report on the most-surveilled cities of the world, which put Delhi on the top with 1,826.6 CCTV cameras per square mile, followed by London with 1,138, the chief minister tweeted: "Feel proud to say that Delhi beats cities like Shanghai, NY (New York) n London with most CCTV cameras per sq mile.

Delhi has 1826 cameras, London has 1138 cameras per sq mile.

"My compliments to our officers and engineers who worked in mission mode n achieved it in such a short time."

Chennai secured the third place with 609.9 CCTV cameras and Mumbai occupied the 18th position with 157.4 CCTV cameras per square mile, the Forbes India report said.

In Delhi, CCTV cameras are being installed by the Public Works Department (PWD).

The government is eyeing to install around 2.8 lakh CCTV cameras across the city in two phases.

According to PWD officials, over 1,05,000 CCTV cameras were installed in the city by December 2019

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi CCTV camera Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp