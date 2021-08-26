STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC seeks ED's response on bail plea by journalist Rajeev Sharma in money-laundering case

ED counsel Zoheb Hossain stated that Sharma received cash from a shell company run by the Chinese and investigation was ongoing.

Published: 26th August 2021 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Journalist Rajeev Sharma

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Thursday sought Enforcement Directorate's response on the bail plea by Delhi-based freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma who was arrested in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to alleged leakage and supply of sensitive information to Chinese intelligence officers.

Justice Mukta Gupta directed the agency to file its status report within two weeks and clarify the journalist's connection with the allegedly illegal financial transactions.

"Please tell your officers to justify the connection with the petitioner. If he is in receipt of money from shell companies, it is an illegal offences. But there has to be admissible evidence to connect him," the judge told the ED's counsel.

ED counsel Zoheb Hossain stated that Sharma received cash from a shell company run by the Chinese and investigation was ongoing.

"Investigation into further proceeds of crime is going on. Rs 48 lakh is what they have found till date," he said.

Senior advocate Mohit Mathur, appearing for Sharma, submitted that the alleged money laundering case arises out a police case under the Official Secrets Act (OSA), in which his client was released on default bail last year.

"I'm given default bail by the high court in December 2020. In February 2021, ECIR is registered. I join the proceedings. On July 1, I am called and arrested. Nothing is forthcoming. It is becoming a trend that anybody says anything," he said.

Sharma has already furnished all details pertaining to financial truncations and bank accounts to the agency, he said.

"An offence under the Official Secrets Act is not a scheduled offence. They are roping me in on the basis of Section 120B (conspiracy)," Mathur added.

On July 17, a sessions court here had denied bail to Sharma, saying that if released on bail, he would definitely attempt to wipe off the footprints and cover up the traces.

Dismissing the journalist's bail application, the judge had said, "Sharma received lakhs of rupees on multiple occasions, invariably in cash, from dubious sources" and failed to furnish any palpable explanation regarding the receipt of the said money.

"It is further intriguing to note that the annual income of the accused was reported to be barely Rs 8.

6 lakh and yet he is financing his son's education abroad, enjoying multiple foreign trips and is even lending lakhs of rupees to his friends and acquaintances for investment purposes," the judge noted.

The agency had told the sessions court that its probe found that Sharma "had supplied confidential and sensitive information to Chinese intelligence officers in exchange for remuneration, thereby compromising the security and national interests of India".

The ED arrested Sharma under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on July 1.

The ED case is based on a Delhi Police FIR filed under the OSA and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Sharma last year.

The journalist was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police on September 14 last year and charged with passing on information about the Indian Army's deployment and the country's border strategy to Chinese intelligence officers.

He was granted bail by the Delhi High Court in the case in December last year.

The case would be heard next on September 9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
journalist Rajeev Sharma money laundering case bail ED
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp