Notice to senior officials over delay in payment to childcare institutions

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Women and Child Development department has issued show-cause notices to senior officials after it came to light that the organisations running childcare institutions in the city have not received payments from the government.According to the department, late submission of bills by officers and heads of childcare homes has caused the delay in payment between April and June this year.

This is causing additional problems in times of Covid-19 for the staff and management of these institutions. Irked by the attitude, the department has issued show-cause notices to senior officials. “Whereas all superintendents/DDOs/HOOs of Homes/Institutions were directed vide order dated December 8, 2020, to submit the bills complete in all respect to Care Taking Branch (HQ) by tenth of every month. But it has been observed that the bills of past few months were not submitted in Care Taking Branch,” says the notice.

The department of Women and Child Development has the objective of giving impetus to the holistic development of women and children, especially those from the weaker sections of society. The department formulates plans, policies and programmes, guides and co-ordinates the efforts of both governmental and non-governmental organisations in the field of women and child development.

“Payment for the month of April to June 2021 has been delayed. Hence, all you are hereby directed to submit the reason within 7 days for non-submission of bill in Care Taking Branch through proper channel” added the notice served to all the officers running the homes.