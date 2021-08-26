STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 50 lakh local area fund to each ward of North MCD ahead of civic polls

The development comes as a major relief to the 104 councillors who have been seeking funds to undertake various projects in their respective wards.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Barely six months before the municipal elections, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North DMC) has allocated Rs 50 lakh under the local area development (LAD) fund to each ward.

The allocation of the LAD fund was suspended last year in the wake of the pandemic.

“As per the approval of Commissioner North DMC, dated August 23, allocation under the Councillor Local Area Development Fund @ Rs 50 lakh per ward is made for the financial year 2021-22 for concurrence as well as payment for taking up development works in the area. The works will be taken with the prior consent of the area councillor,” said an order issued by the account office on Tuesday.

The order further stated the estimates for the works as recommended by the municipal councillor would be prepared by the division concerned and will be booked by the office of planning for monitoring.

“We have been asking for funds for a long time. A lot of routine work is to be undertaken. This is an election year and funds are required to resume development projects. The proposal for Rs 50 lakh under LAD was approved in the last House meeting after which the commissioner issued the order,” said Jai Prakash, former mayor of north Delhi, who represents Sadar Bazar ward.   

After the civic body decided to suspend LAD funds in view of austerity measures due to the pandemic, residents have also been complaining about incomplete projects. 

A councillor gets Rs 1 crore per year for development works in a ward.

In January, the MCD approved a proposal for a fund of Rs 1.5 crore each to the councillors to take up development works.

However, the Delhi government had turned down the proposal. 

