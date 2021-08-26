STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SAD emerges victorious in DSGMC polls, Sirsa loses in Punjabi Bagh

Badal alleged that the Congress deputed police officers from Punjab to help CM Amarinder Singh’s religious advisor Paramjit Sarna. 

Sukhbir Singh Badal and Delhi SAD leaders celebrate the poll victory | Parveen Negi

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday emerged victorious in the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) elections, winning  27 out of total 46 seats. However, its victory was blotted by the defeat of sitting DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Punjabi Bagh seat. He is likely to be nominated to the committee on behalf of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). 

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal hailed the victory as a referendum in favour of his party and claimed that the SAD would make it big in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls. Badal further said the Sikh Sangat “totally rejected the groups backed by the Congress and the BJP”.

“BJP via Dhindsa and Manjit Singh GK won 2 out of 46 seats while Congress via Paramjit Singh Sarna won 14 out of 46 seats. This is just the beginning of the storm which will sweep aside both the Congress and AAP in the Punjab Assembly elections next year,” said Badal. He thanked the entire Delhi SAD team led by Sirsa for living up to the expectations of the Sikh Sangat and the entire Khalsa Panth. He acknowleded the service to the panthic ideas displayed by the SAD throughout. 

“The tireless zeal with which Sirsa stood by the Sangat at various situations, relating to Covid victims, farmers, and Sikh refugees from Afghanistan, has won the hearts of devout Sikh masses,” said Badal. He also announced that Sirsa would be nominated as a member of the DSGMC on behalf of the SGPC. 

Badal alleged that the Congress deputed police officers from Punjab to help CM Amarinder Singh’s religious advisor Paramjit Sarna.“Our booth managers were intimidated and raids were conducted on them. A large number of votes polled in favour of the SAD were rejected resulting in the loss of nearly eight seats,” said Badal. 

