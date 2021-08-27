STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Disaster Management Authority meet on Friday to take call on school reopening

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting on Friday to take a final call on re-opening of schools. 

Published: 27th August 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Schools reopened after five months in the city on Monday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting on Friday to take a final call on re-opening of schools. Lt-Governor Anil Baijal, who heads the DDMA, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain are likely to attend the meeting, along with top government officials.  

Earlier, an expert committee set up by the DDMA had in its report submitted to the Delhi government recommended phase-wise reopening of schools from next month in the wake of a significant improvement in the COVID-19 situation.

ALSO READ| Delhi schools reopening: Parents divided amid concerns around imminent third wave

The committee, set up earlier this month, has suggested reopening school for senior classes (IX-XII) in the first phase, followed by middle school and primary school. It has also recommended that strict COVID-19 protocol such as masking, sanitisation and social distancing must be ensured in schools upon reopening.

Schools in Delhi have been closed since March 2020. The government had, however, agreed to reopen the schools for Classes X and XII students in January to facilitate practical exams and ensure classroom learning for board exams. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Disaster Management Authority Anil Baijal Arvind Kejriwal Delhi schools reopening
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp