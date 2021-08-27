Delhi Disaster Management Authority meet on Friday to take call on school reopening

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting on Friday to take a final call on re-opening of schools. Lt-Governor Anil Baijal, who heads the DDMA, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain are likely to attend the meeting, along with top government officials.

Earlier, an expert committee set up by the DDMA had in its report submitted to the Delhi government recommended phase-wise reopening of schools from next month in the wake of a significant improvement in the COVID-19 situation.

ALSO READ| Delhi schools reopening: Parents divided amid concerns around imminent third wave

The committee, set up earlier this month, has suggested reopening school for senior classes (IX-XII) in the first phase, followed by middle school and primary school. It has also recommended that strict COVID-19 protocol such as masking, sanitisation and social distancing must be ensured in schools upon reopening.

Schools in Delhi have been closed since March 2020. The government had, however, agreed to reopen the schools for Classes X and XII students in January to facilitate practical exams and ensure classroom learning for board exams.