COVID drugs illegal distribution: Hearing against Gautam Gambhir, AAP MLAs deferred to February 2022

NEW DELHI: A court here on Thursday adjourned for over five months the hearing in a case related to alleged illegal stocking and distribution of COVID-19 drugs by Gautam Gambhir Foundation and two AAP leaders. Metropolitan Magistrate Pritu Raj will hear the matter on February 7, 2022.

Drug Control Department has filed complaint against the foundation through its CEO Aprajita Singh, Aprajit Singh, Seema Gambhir, Gautam Gambhir and Natasha Gambhir for offences under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Two separate complaints have also been filed against AAP MLAs Praveen Kumar and Imran Hussain alleging the commission of offences. The Act prohibits manufacture, sale and distribution of drugs without a licence, and makes sale and distribution without valid licence punishable with imprisonment for a term, not be less than three years but which may extend to five years and with fine.

In July, the judge had asked them to appear before the court on August 26. The judge noted that complainant has been able to "prima-facie prove the commission of the offence".

The court in its July 26 order had recorded that the prosecution case is that Gambhir and others stocked and distributed drugs and medical oxygen. Both AAP leaders - Hussain and Kumar - allegedly indulged in the stocking and distribution of medical oxygen, the prosecution has alleged.

High court critical of hoarding of drugs

The Delhi High Court had deprecated the manner in which a huge quantity of the drug was procured and said the genuine patients who needed the medicine at that particular time could not get it as the bulk stock was taken away by Gambhir's foundation