COVID-19: Delhi records 29 new coronavirus cases; positivity rate 0.04%

This is the 18th time since the national capital was hit by the second wave of the pandemic that zero fatality due to the disease was logged in a day.

Published: 28th August 2021 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker prepares to administer the vaccine for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi for the third consecutive day on Saturday, while 29 fresh cases of the viral disease were reported with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the 18th time since the national capital was hit by the second wave of the pandemic that zero fatality due to the disease was logged in a day.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded on July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23, August 24, August 26 and August 27 too, according to official data.

On March 2, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus.

The number of single-day cases was 217 on that day and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent. The second wave of the pandemic swept through the city in April-May.

On Friday, 46 fresh cases were recorded as the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, while no death was reported due to COVID-19, according to official data.

The daily cases count and the positivity rate dropped to 29 and 0.04 per cent respectively on Saturday, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Thursday, 45 fresh cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent. On Wednesday, the city registered 35 cases and one fatality due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent.

