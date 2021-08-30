STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A Taste of History: Menu of 'Kissa Zaike Ka' cover the cuisine of Afghan, Baloch, Turkish communities

With this in mind, we start off with a variety of kebabs, including the Turkish Adhana Kebab (Mutton and Vegetarian), Mushroom Galouti, Classic Paneer Tikka, and Lahsuni Hunzai Kebab.

Published: 30th August 2021 07:37 AM

Lahsuni Hunzai Kebab

Lahsuni Hunzai Kebab

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

While it was open there, Chona’s was a Khan Market institution, and still, despite having shifted elsewhere in the Capital, directions to stores there often take the form of “on the side where Chona’s used to be.” With his new home-dining venture, Kissa Zaike Ka, Sameer Chona seems to have another winner on his hands.

That’s because, as its name suggests, the menu at Kissa meanders through histories and geographies, traversing the looming mountains and deep valleys of the Hindu Kush down to the Gangetic plains, covering the cuisine of communities ranging from Afghan, Baloch, Turkish and small local places from the pre- Independence era to the Butter Chicken that has come after it.

With this in mind, we start off with a variety of kebabs, including the Turkish Adhana Kebab (Mutton and Vegetarian), Mushroom Galouti, Classic Paneer Tikka, and Lahsuni Hunzai Kebab. Starting with the last, the kebab from the Hunza Valley in the Gilgit- Baltistan region is a type of Chicken Seekh, and comes embedded with studs of roasted garlic, perfuming its otherwise delicate taste, with both versions of the Adhana Kebab (again, more or less seekhs but with a far more subtle profile than our Indian version) matching it in quality and taste.

Chicken Mandi

We could happily dine on this for the whole meal, but duty calls, and so we continue with the Paneer Tikka (textbook, just the way we like it) and the Galouti, the smoky mushroom patties coming perched atop mini Ulte Tawa Parathas, both of which will gladden the heart of any vegetarian.

For our mains, we go with the Tawa Chicken Tikka Masala, Mutton Nihari Kissa Special and Maa ki Daal with Butter Naan and Turkish Bulzama Roti, and the Butter Chicken because, Delhi. We are hardpressed to pick our favourite between the Tawa Chicken (a glorious mess of fiery tomato gravy, melt-in-the-mouth tikkas and chunks of roasted onions and peppers) and the Nihari (wherein the slow cooked meat falls off the bone, almost lasciviously, into a thick curry redolent with spices), but we can safely say the perfect vehicle for both is the soft, fluffy Bulzama Roti, not nearly as sweet as our own Sheermal, but far more pliant. All in all, this is a story we look forward to returning to.

Cost for two: Rs 2,500 (including taxes)
 Delivery: kissazaikeka.com; Zomato & Swiggy

