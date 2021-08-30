STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Raghav Chadha inaugurates water purification plants two govt schools in Delhi

Published: 30th August 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Raghav Chadha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Sunday inaugurated water purification plants capable of dispensing 500 litres of water every hour at two government schools in Inderpuri and Nairana Vihar. The facilities will cater to around 11,000 people.

The plants were inaugurated in the presence of Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, Tata Power-DDL and Amit Garg, CEO, TPTCL. “These RO plants have a capacity to purify and dispense 500 liters of water every hour which will bring new hope for the students, teachers and non-teaching staff in both the schools.

There will be approximately 11,000 individuals whose thirst will be quenched in both the schools every day, ” Chadha said. Explaining the functioning of the machines, he added that RO plants have the ability to remove many dissolved substances efficiently, yet producing good drinkable water.

“During the process of cleaning water it does not add any harmful chemical which can prove hazardous. The RO plants are also cost-effective and spacefriendly,” he said. According to a press statement, the plants are working on a 60:40 model which will ensure the best and optimum usage of water.

Under this, 60 per cent is potable water and 40 per cent waste water which is further utilised for rain water harvesting pit. “Ensuring the health of children will be of prime importance when the schools reopen post-pandemic.

RO water plants is a small but significant step in the same direction which aims to help students, teachers and staff to get access to safe water,” Chadha. Tata Power-DDL has installed 83 such RO plants till date at educational institutions, JJ Clusters (slums) and Delhi Metro stations, catering to 3.78 lakh people every day.

