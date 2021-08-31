STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Finally, Hindu Raksha Dal chief held for raising communal slogans at Jantar Mantar on August 8

In a video that surfaced online on Monday, Chaudhary is seen denying all allegations against him.

Published: 31st August 2021 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Pinki Chaudhary in police custody on Tuesday.

Pinki Chaudhary in police custody on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Hindu Raksha Dal chief Bhupinder Tomar alias Pinki Chaudhary, accused of raising communal slogans at a rally in Jantar Mantar, was arrested on Tuesday. Incidentally, a video had gone viral on Monday in which Chaudhary had announced that he would surrender at the Connaught Place police station on Tuesday afternoon.

The police had registered a case against Chaudhary and others after a video of anti-Muslim sloganeering during a protest at Jantar Mantar on August 8 was widely circulated on social media.  The event was organised by former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, who is out on bail. While eight people were already arrested, Chaudhary had been evading police till Monday. Police had raided several places in Delhi and neighbouring states to arrest Chaudhary.

On Friday, the  Delhi High Court had refused to grant him interim protection from arrest. Earlier, a sessions court had also dismissed anticipatory bail application of the right-wing leader. Before he was taken into custody, a garlanded Chaudhary was carried on shoulders by his supporters on the way to the police station at Mandir Marg.

In the video that surfaced online on Monday, Chaudhary had denied all allegations against him. The right-wing had claimed in the short video that he would surrender before the police on Tuesday and cooperate in the investigation.

“I never run away from being arrested. It is the right of every person to go to court and I did the same. I want to tell you that all the allegations against me are false and baseless,” Chaudhary said in the clip lasting a little over a minute.  “It is the right of every person to go to court and I did the same. All the allegations against me are false and baseless. I have devoted my life towards Hinduism and Hindutva. As long as I am alive, I will continue to work for my religion.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jantar Mantar Hindu Raksha Dal communal slogans
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp