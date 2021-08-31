History-sheeter held after gunfight with police in Greater Noida

By Express News Service

A suspected criminal was arrested in Greater Noida following a gunfight with police during which he suffered injuries, police officials said on Monday. The gunfight broke out late Sunday night when the motorcycle-borne accused and his partner were intercepted during a checking by officials of the Bisrakh Police Station, the officials said.

“The suspicious-looking duo was asked to stop by the police party near Chaar Murti Chowk, but they instead sped away and opened fire on the police team. A gunfight ensued in which one of them got hurt and was held,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ankur Aggarwal said.“The other accused, however, managed to escape from the spot taking cover in the darkness,” Aggarwal said.

The arrested man has been identified as Gulshan, a native of Firozabad district, who has at least nine FIRs lodged against him in cases including attempted murder and under the Arms Act, the officer said.Searches are on to arrest his absconding partner, he further said.The motorcycle, he said, used by the duo was also found to be stolen and has been impounded.An FIR has been lodged at the Bisrakh Police Station and further legal proceedings are underway, the additional DCP further said. With PTI inputs