Surgery on HIV positive man with spinal TB livestreamed

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old HIV-positive man with spinal tuberculosis got a new lease of life after undergoing a four-hour surgery on Monday, which was streamed live as part of an international event, said the organizers.

As the number of cases of spine-related issues has gone up during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Association of Spine Surgeons of India (ASSI) held a three-day programme, which included instructional courses on spine and live spine surgeries. The event was held from August 27 to 29.On the third day of the event, surgeons performed the four-hour live surgery, giving the patient a new lease of life, said a spokesperson of the ASSI.

The man had developed lumbosacral tuberculosis due to his immuno-compromised condition and was suffering for the last couple of months with the infection in the lower spine. This restricted his ability to walk, sit and control urine, while he suffered excruciating pain in the body.When he visited the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC), his MRI was performed after sedating him with anesthesia. He was diagnosed with lumbosacral tuberculosis, a destructive form of tuberculosis that is more common in children and young adults, said the organisers.

The surgery was performed by a team of spine surgeons using modern technology like O-arm and navigation and was witnessed online by 25 international, 50 Indian experts and around 200 delegates, the statement said.A couple of hours after the procedure, the patient was able to sit and stand without any support, without any pain, the organisers claimed.