STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Surgery on HIV positive man with spinal TB livestreamed

The man had developed lumbosacral tuberculosis due to his immuno-compromised condition and was suffering for the last couple of months with the infection in the lower spine.

Published: 31st August 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

Representational Imgae

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old HIV-positive man with spinal tuberculosis got a new lease of life after undergoing a four-hour surgery on Monday, which was streamed live as part of an international event, said the organizers. 

As the number of cases of spine-related issues has gone up during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Association of Spine Surgeons of India (ASSI) held a three-day programme, which included instructional courses on spine and live spine surgeries. The event was held from August 27 to 29.On the third day of the event, surgeons performed the four-hour live surgery, giving the patient a new lease of life, said a spokesperson of the ASSI. 

The man had developed lumbosacral tuberculosis due to his immuno-compromised condition and was suffering for the last couple of months with the infection in the lower spine. This restricted his ability to walk, sit and control urine, while he suffered excruciating pain in the body.When he visited the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC), his MRI was performed after sedating him with anesthesia. He was diagnosed with lumbosacral tuberculosis, a destructive form of tuberculosis that is more common in children and young adults, said the organisers.

The surgery was performed by a team of spine surgeons using modern technology like O-arm and navigation and was witnessed online by 25 international, 50 Indian experts and around 200 delegates, the statement said.A couple of hours after the procedure, the patient was able to sit and stand without any support, without any pain, the organisers claimed.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HIV patient Delhi surgery
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp