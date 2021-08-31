STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Waterlogging hits vehicular movement in Delhi

Published: 31st August 2021 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road after heavy rains in New Delhi, Tuesday

Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road after heavy rains in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Heavy rains caused waterlogging in parts of the national capital on Tuesday affecting vehicular movement.

A heavy downpour was witnessed in Connaught Place and adjoining areas of Delhi.

In series of tweets, Delhi Traffic Police informed the carriageway of IOCL Dwarka To NSG Dwarka is closed due to waterlogging.

"There were massive traffic jams at Chirag Delhi, waterlogging, two staff of Delhi Traffic Polic," another tweet informed.

The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted that thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rains would take place in the parts of Delhi-NCR.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of East, Southeast, Northeast, North Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Meerut, & Modinagar," tweeted IMD.

"Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sohana, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal, Manesar(Haryana) Meerut, Modinagar, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, (U.P.) during next 2 hours," it added.

Rainfall remains on the forecast from September 1-4. In the month of August, the national capital has recorded 144.7 mm of rainfall till August 30. This is around 31 per cent below the normal of 209.4 mm for the month, according to the IMD's rainfall statistics. 

