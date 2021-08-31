Web portals of HCs in need of optimisation, says Report

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the third phase of the e-courts project to be launched soon, DAKSH Centre of Excellence and IIT-Delhi has come out with an interesting analysis as to how the websites of high courts perform when it comes to user interface.The report includes an analysis and suggestions for different aspects of the usability and functionality of the high court websites of Bombay, Calcutta, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Madras.

Key highlights of the report include several low-hanging fruits such as appropriate placement of contact and RTI-based information as well as the need for and detailed analysis of navigation efficiency and aesthetics. The report highlights some points about the UI/UX of the high court websites, including their speed, performance on interaction design principles, and recommended that design and structure of the websites must be optimised by providing clear and easy-to-use search options that minimise the number of times a user needs to click in order to find the required information.

Similarly, the report highlighted that auto filing feature should be provided while searching for information with respect to case types but this feature is currently lacking on all six websites.While 5 out of the 6 websites provided a sitemap, the High Court of Calcutta’s website did not provide one.

Barring the website for the High Court of Delhi, none of the other five websites provide a search function on every page.According to the study, most users (72 per cent) who had visited a website of the Indian judiciary in the past stated that they used the websites to access judgments or orders passed by the courts. This was followed by a large number of respondents (64 per cent) who visited these websites to access information regarding particular cases.