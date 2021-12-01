Delhi's air quality in November worst in seven years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded a marginal improvement in air quality on Tuesday due to

favourable wind speed, authorities said. However, there is little reason to cheer as Delhi’s air quality this November was the worst for the month in seven years. The city witnessed 11 severe pollution days and not a single ‘good’ air quality day, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The number of ‘severe’ air quality days this year is the highest for November since the CPCB started maintaining data in 2015. The 30-day average of Delhi’s AQI stood at 376. It was 328 in 2020, 312 in 2019, 335 in 2018, 361 in 2017, 374 in 2016 and 358 in 2015.

On Tuesday, the 24-hour average air quality index was recorded at 328, down from 389 on Sunday. The neighbouring cities also saw some improvement with some moving to ‘poor’ from ‘very poor’ category.

The IMD said favourable wind speed, aided dispersion of pollutants.

However, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor SAFAR, winds are likely to slow down on December 1-2, reducing ventilation and thus leading to deterioration of the air quality. Favourable wind speed is expected again from December 3.

plea seeking medical insurance and compensation

New Delhi: A petition has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking `15 lakh as compensation and medical insurance of `25 lakh in view of the poor air quality in the national capital. Justice Yashwant Varma on Tuesday directed that the matter be listed for hearing on December 6. The judge asked the petitioner to approach the Supreme Court if he was concerned with the air quality in the city as the issue is already being looked into by the apex court.